Memes about relationships, and also memes about the role memes play in relationships — meta, I know — are increasingly common on Instagram. And while couples certainly love tagging each other in memes about shared pop culture obsessions or obscure baby animals, nothing strokes both the heart and mind’s need to share like a meme that’s just “so us.” Whether it’s that viral Bernie Sanders campaign image with the text “I am once again asking if I’m a burden,” superimposed on top or a more complex Expanding Brain format about “loving someone for who they are while knowing that how they make you feel is simply a reflection of how you feel about yourself in reaction to who they are,” there’s truly something out there for every couple’s couple-y quirks and nuances. (Or, perhaps more accurately, what we think are quirks and nuances — my boyfriend recently tagged me in a meme of two cats playing with each other's paws. "It us," I replied... right under the exact same comment from another couple.)