Designer Erin Fetherston may have tied the knot with Gabe Saporta months ago, but it looks like she still has honeymoons on the brain – her lacy new collaboration proves it.
Teaming up with Cosabella, the brand that creates some of the sexiest go-to pieces in your underwear draw (you know the ones), Fetherston lent her girlish, boho aesthetic to create a bridal collection that truly captures that just-hitched bliss. But, we also think it masters that just-rolled-out-of-bed-and-I'm-wearing-this vibe pretty well, too.
For the collab's super-romantic lookbook, the models go au naturel, wearing nothing but floral crowns and, of course, dainty separates. Sheer, neutral boy shorts and bras are rounded out with more delicate lace sets. And, satin-ribbon ties suggest everything can be slipped off as easily as it was put on.
The pieces are sweet, cheeky (literally and figuratively), and perfect for a lady's special day, whether it's her wedding or — why not? — a lazy Sunday. Yes, a special, lazy Sunday. Click through to see what we mean, and then start counting down to March, when you'll be able to shop the line at Saks, Bloomingdale's, and Bergdorf Goodman.