Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a copywriter working in advertising who makes $60,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on Plan B.
Occupation: Copywriter
Industry: Advertising
Age: 23
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $60,000
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,550
Gender Identity: Female
Monthly Expenses
Monthly Housing Costs: $1,511.33
Student Loans: $143.36 (for student loans my parents generously paid the interest off on)
Metrocard: $127 for a monthly pass (I currently contribute $105 from each paycheck into benefits)
401(k): $375 (15% of my salary, because I wanted to maximize my savings while I was still living at home and not paying rent. I'll probably switch back to the 6% my employer matches, now that I'm living in the city)
Roth IRA: $2,000 (this is what I currently have invested, but my dad and brother suggested I contribute another $1,000 so that I can invest in mutual funds)
Gym Membership: $0 (my parents offered to pay for a year-long Blink membership)
Netflix/HBO: $0 (on my family's plan)
Spotify: $9.99
InstaSize: $5 (embarrassing, but I downloaded it for the free trial a year or two ago and I like using it when I want to give in to social media)
Health Insurance: covered by my mom's plan until I turn 26
Savings: ~$20,000 saved (I try to only keep ~$5,000 MAX in my checking account, unless I know I have a big expense coming. Otherwise, I transfer the rest back into savings.)
Day One
7:30 a.m. — I'm awake, I'm awake! I moved in five days ago and wow has it been a roller coaster of emotions. At first, it was all “Yes, it's TIME to move out and embrace my youth, this will be so good for me,” to “this is exciting, we're doing it, yes let's go out to dinner with my friend and have a sleepover with a cute boy,” to “I feel really lonely and I'm one of those people with a handful of close friends, but not really one big group of friends,” and now I'm here and this is a LOT for 7:30 so I'm going to get out of bed and sweat out the stress.
8:30 a.m. — This run was such a good life decision, even though I'm breathing like I have asthma (I honestly might). There are so many pups running around the park without leashes and I feel like this is the embodiment of bliss. I stop and take an insta story and come up with a clever caption because I want everyone to think I'm all happy and NYC now. I really have to stop giving in to that, because it's the very reason I went to bed feeling so sad last night. That's social media for ya, folks. I shower and blow dry/straighten my hair when I get back to the apartment since my parents are stopping by to take my roommate, D., and I out to brunch.
10 a.m. — Our other roommate, B., comes home with the 34-year-old she's been seeing and, even though we think the situation is a little weird and she's told us about red flags, he's really cute and sweet. Okay, he's hot and sweet. We talk with him for a little, while we get ready and I watch B. use my sriracha for the fourth time in the past few days. I know it's only sriracha, but it's just the principle of asking me to use our things that makes D. and I wonder if she thinks it's okay to use our stuff without asking. There have been a few little bumps since move-in day (i.e. dish soap instead of detergent in the dishwasher, arguing over what kind of garbage can we should get, telling us she's bringing a cat without asking, etc.) that makes me think we should have an honest chat before things get heated.
11:25 a.m. — Brunch reservations are at 11:30 and my parents have just arrived, because as my mom put it, my dad is just as stubborn as me and circled my block about five times trying to find a parking space, before giving up and surrendering his money to a parking garage. They come bearing the TV I didn't think we'd need and a few toiletries I forgot in the chaos of the move. We head to meet my brother at brunch and feast on pumpkin banana bread with apple butter (drool), Bloody Marys, mimosas, ham benedict, brioche French toast, etc. The restaurant is so cozy and I feel tipsy with my people. My mom called me last night and I had myself a mini-breakdown, so it's nice to hug her and have her remind me not everything has to be perfect all of the time. My parents graciously pay.
4:30 p.m. — I feel like all D. and I have done the past five days is blob. We keep falling asleep and then resurrecting and laughing about it. It feels too early to be craving dinner or bed, but too late to do anything else. I decide it's time to get a Brazilian. At home, I was so bad about consistently going and would shave in between or just push it off until it made me nervous because I knew it would hurt. I call for an appointment without realizing they close earlier on Sundays, so I jump in the shower and walk over to make my appointment. The waxer is so sweet and I make plans to see her again in four weeks. Damn, it hurts, but I always feel confident afterward. $43.58
6 p.m. — B. and 34 are back, holding pie and leaving, as I walk in. Quick hello, a glass of water, and then I do my nighttime skin routine — Plexion cleanser, Glossier Solution, Finacea foam (shoutout rosacea), Aczone gel, and Cera Ve nighttime lotion, most of which were prescribed by my derm —and crawl into bed to watch Modern Love on Amazon Prime. The Anne Hathaway episode makes me sad. I really hope my second week in NYC is more hopeful and happy than my first.
8:30 p.m. — Yes, I've been relaxing in bed for two hours. Yes, I'm just about ready to call it lights out. I text with a Hinge boy I matched with the other day and one I matched with a few months ago who I just haven't gotten around to meeting. We talk about me maybe, possibly coming over for takeout and wine, but we know that's not happening. He mentions getting a blow job and I'm just nah. While I already sound chaotic, I might as well add that I moved in two blocks away from my ex (my choice, twice, okay, three times) who's started seeing a new girl and I'm having myself a bit of a boy moment and just exploring my options. But, not tonight. Please Lord, let me be happy and fuckboy-free.
Daily Total: $43.58
Day Two
7:30 a.m. — Yesterday was another early night and yet, somehow, I still don't want to leave my bed. It's rainy and blah outside and D. and I were up texting through our wall about the baby whose parents seem to let her run wild through the halls for an hour every night. This morning, I text with Hinge boy, H., about how we wish we could cuddle in bed all morning. We matched a few weeks ago, before I found out he just moved to North Carolina and forgot to change his location. My life is seriously so weird. Sporadic rom and a whole lotta com. I throw on two-toned jeans, my favorite black booties, and funky earrings and leave before roomie-friend D. is up. We work at the same company (different agencies and different floors), but I'm definitely more of a morning person.
9 a.m. — I made a vow to myself that I'd stop buying Starbucks every morning when I moved in, so here I am, with my own mug doing the damn thing. The machine pours out more coffee than I'm expecting, so when I go to top it off with vanilla milk, it almost overflows. In an effort to stop it, I take a sip and end up burning my entire mouth. This is why God wanted me to buy my own. I eat a coconut Siggi's with a mint chocolate chip Lara bar crumbled in and chat with a few coworkers before putzing around at my desk. D. texts me laughing that I'm already at work before she's even out the door.
9:45 a.m. — I grab another cup of coffee, because I'm bored, but THIS time, I don't burn my mouth.
10:30 a.m. — Not sure if it's the weather or the past week creeping up on me while I'm alone and bored at work, but I'm just feeling really sad and like I could cry at my desk. This past year and a half has been a roller coaster —one second I'm in love and feel free from the unhappiness that was my senior year of college (I experienced a lot of anxiety at my small college), then the next, I'm having doubts about my relationship, then I'm breaking up with him and meeting new people and getting back together and breaking up again. And now, I'm in the city where I've wanted to be for so long, but he has a new girlfriend and I feel like I don't have a solid group of friends like it seems everyone else has and he's escaping all the heartbreak. AND to top it all off, he lives two blocks away. Thank God for therapy tonight, because I have a lot of worry and hurt I need to get off my chest. Please tell me I'm not the only one who feels this way.
12 p.m. — I text D. and another friend from downstairs, K., about hanging with them for lunch, but they're booked. I eat a sad sad lunch of Trader Joe's plantain chips and dried mangoes while perusing the interweb for Christmas gifts and working on a few concepts for an unbranded disease awareness campaign I got asked to help on.
3:35 p.m. — This day has been the longest shortest day. I spent most of it hiding in the kitchen because work is light and my boss-friend, N., is out today In the past few hours, I've made a last-minute Christmas list for my aunt and grandma, agreed to a happy hour on Wednesday for my friend K. who's leaving the company and told her she can crash at D. and my place that night, and planned drinks with my childhood BFF, N., on Thursday. H. is trying to convince me to book a flight to visit him in North Carolina in a few weeks and I honestly might do it, as long as he visits NYC before and we decide we don't hate each other. Spontaneity is not my forte! He teases me that I won't come because I'm scared of flying and have never done it alone. *sticks tongue out and makes mocking face.*
4:35 p.m. — One of my best friends from college, B., lives in Boston, but we either text or send each other memes (lol) almost every day. We met during a semester “abroad” in NYC and have gotten closer ever since, especially because we've had similar relationships and life experiences that have bonded us. She's one of my people and we vent both happy and stressful things to each other and never judge each other. I text her about the whole feeling lonely thing and she offers some advice and support. Talk about a #wise #woman! I'm reminded of how lucky I am to have close friends like her who run deeper than just nights out, even though getting hammered with her sounds pretty fun right now.
5:20 p.m. — N. gives me a little sass about needing to leave at 5:15 for a 6 p.m. appointment that's only one stop away, but I'm directionally challenged and always manage to get lost walking from the station to the office. It's pouring out, so I grab my umbrella and brace myself for the nasty that is NYC in the rain.
7 p.m. — I for sure thought I'd cry during my therapy session tonight, but I didn't, go me! My therapist basically reminds me to be kind to myself, do things that benefit me vs. what I think I should be doing, and to realize that I need to manage my expectations about life and my NYC experience in general. She and I decide I'm going to write down a list of things I want to do in the city and when I'm feeling lonely or down or feel like going out but can't seem to make plans with friends, I will refer back to the list and check something off alone. I leave feeling like I need to channel my inner badass again.
8 p.m. — I snack on Wasa crackers with sharp cheddar and sriracha zig-zagged all over and pop a TJ's frozen chicken tikka masala in the microwave. I “make” my lunch, which simply requires me taking snacks out of their bags and putting them into smaller Ziploc bags and indulge in a few dark chocolate-covered almonds.
9 p.m. — I let D. shower first, because she's quicker and then hop in After, I pop my mouth guard in and snuggle under the covers while texting H. and watching ASMR videos. I'm in a good mood tonight, which normally happens after a therapy session and promise myself I'll get up early to run in the park before work, to get a good sweat in since I skipped today.
Daily Total: $0
Day Three
6 a.m. — Nope.
6:15 a.m. — Sure. Slide out of bed and throw on workout leggings and a crewneck sweatshirt for my run. The morning doorman I've befriended, says “Hi, New Jersey.” I laugh because he's totally forgotten my name and only remembered where I moved from and it's kind of cute, as much as it is cringeworthy. I have a love-hate relationship with running, but it's especially felt like a nice escape and outlet these past few days. I use Charity Miles to track my runs and it claims I've logged 3.2 miles this morning. I look like a sweaty tomato and jump in the shower as soon as I get home.
8:45 a.m. — Funky earrings, Levi's, and black booties again, and a slick layer of subway sweat. Yum.
9:30 a.m. — I run downstairs to Starbucks. Before any of you say anything about my vow, my new credit card came in the mail and I was told to make a small purchase to activate it, so this is necessary! My favorite barista says he's noticed my absence and I don't have the heart to tell him I simply can NOT buy coffee any longer. $7.35
11:30 a.m. — I meet with a coworker to go over/brainstorm more concepts for the unbranded campaign we're working on. Concepting at my old agency was a huge part of the job and felt more intense and important, but this art director and I are really relaxed about it and come up with what we hope are some gems. I'll send him the final copy for our internal review tomorrow after he sends me the art. Go team!
12:30 p.m. — I go to meet my mom at her office, which is one of my favorite buildings in the city. I've loved visiting her office since I was a nugget and am so proud to be her daughter. She bumps into two men who run her company's foundation and they gush about how great she is and I happily agree. She's so well-respected and what I strive to be. We both get grain bowls with a mix of brown rice and lemon farro salad and I get it with salmon, shaved brussels sprouts, dill cucumbers, sautéed mushrooms, curried cauliflower, pickled cabbage, seasoned sunflower seeds, and cucumber dill yogurt dressing (she pays). We chat for an hour or so and she sends me off with a few extra things for the apartment that I forgot. I hug her goodbye and literally drown in sweat on the subway. It's so grossly humid out and I feel like everyone can see how shiny I am everywhere. Every. Where.
2:45 p.m. — K. asks if she can come hang for a little and duh, I'm bored and pretending to work. I cannot stress enough how little there is for me to do right now and how difficult it is to look like I'm busy, even though everyone knows there is zero work for anyone.
4:30 p.m. — I'm hungry — boredom vs. actual hunger? Who knows. I scarf down some dried mangoes and fruit leather pieces from TJ's and D. texts me asking if I'm leaving soon. N. is all “yep, we still have nothing,” so I send my copy tweaks to the art director I'm concepting with and promise him I'll continue brainstorming. When D. and I get home, I microwave some TJ's Thai shrimp dumplings and drizzle them with sriracha while snacking on plantain chips.
7:30 p.m. — Sometime around this hour, our third roomie B. comes home. She hasn't been around for a few days, because she's busy falling in love and we gush with her about it. It seems like a really quick romance, but I'm seriously not one to judge, because 1. I've had such weird boy stories and 2. my ex and I said “I love you” maybe three weeks in and lasted a year and a half so, you go girl! We all chat and laugh and I feel happy that my two friends are meshing well.
2 a.m. — I finally set my alarm for 6 a.m. and shut my eyes, after texting back and forth with H. about random things and how he's visiting NYC in a few days and we want to see each other. I haven't broken out in a while (I take 75mg of Spironolactone every day, am on birth control, and stick to a pretty strict morning and night skincare routine), but maybe the grimy NYC air, move-in/work/life stress, and my period in a week and a half are aggravating my pores. I make sure to dab some of Lush's Grease Lightning on my zits and change my pillowcases before sleep. G'night!
Daily Total: $7.35
Day Four
6 a.m. — Yep. Get out of bed, happy to see it's not snowing like they said it would! I joined a Blink ten-ish blocks from my house the other day. Okay, it's, like, kind of snowing, but I walk there, elliptical for half an hour, and walk back home to a warm shower. B. is up and playing music at 7:30 a.m. and then proceeds to empty the dishwasher and clank the pots and pans very loudly. I'm up, so technically it shouldn't bother me, but D. is asleep in her room and it's just another thing that bothers me about living with her.
9:10 a.m. — I'm out of the subway and have a little bit of time to kill before I'm supposed to be at work so I pop into Sephora to pick up the copper eyeliner I ran out of this morning. Productive! Get into the office, make a cup of decaf coffee with vanilla milk, and scarf down a mint chocolate chip Lara Bar, before I sit down at my desk. I text D. and ask if she heard the music and banging around this morning. She says she heard the pots and pans and I vent to her about B. using my stuff, to which she responds she feels my stress about it and thinks I should send a friendly, but honest text to our roomie group chat about borrowing stuff. She's right, I just want to make sure it doesn't come off as accusatory or super stingy and cheap. I catch a glimpse of my chipping gel nails while I text and yikes! Ya girl needs a manicure. $13.07
4 p.m. — I realize I barely ate lunch (I think I ate a mix of TJ's root vegetable and plantain chips, but cannot confirm), so I ask D. to come with me to Pret and proceed to eat a chipotle chicken wrap in maybe four bites total. I need this if I'm going to drink later. $8.37
5 p.m. — N. stops by my desk and tells me I can head out if I come in a little early tomorrow. Deal.
9:00 p.m. — K.'s happy hour has been…interesting. I had a beer, then another beer, then some sweet dad we work with left and covered our whole tab as it stood, then I packed away a chicken quesadilla, then some forty-year-old woman we work with started drama over us finding out she has a crush on a younger coworker who K. is close with. All you need to know is that this woman was pulling everyone aside to talk and yell about it and it was hilarious and so dumb. I felt like one of those meerkats you see on National Geographic with their heads darting from side to side, as I stood in the middle D. about the chaos. I finally convince K. to go home and we subway back with another coworker. $17.34
11:30 p.m. — K. is all set up on the air mattress and I put a glass of water and peanut butter chocolate chip Lara bar near her bed, in case she gets hungry in the middle of the night. I quickly shower and text H. for a little before bed, while K. and D. talk to me through the foot-wide gap on the top of my flex wall. Can't get any privacy these days!
Daily Total: $38.78
Day Five
5:45 a.m. — I walk to the gym, elliptical for 30 minutes, and come home to shower and get ready. K. wakes up once I'm out, so I don't feel as bad about the noise as I blow-dry my hair in my room.
8:40 a.m. — We're out the door, people! I run to a medical download call as soon as I get into the office. It's for a pitch that deals with a similar pitch I worked on at my old agency. N. looks at me from across the room and nods his head as if I should be able to come up with 9,182,172 concepts easy peasy lemon squeezy.
10 a.m. — I spend the whole day doing a tedious task that basically ensures all of our claims are cited in a valid manner. The work is mindless and Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar is on repeat. No joke, I don't listen to any other song for a straight seven hours. N. offers to take over the project if I can't finish it in time to leave for my date, but I get it all done and save him the stress. My friend from home texts to make sure we're still on for tonight and I hate that I'm doing this, but I tell her work is crazy and ask to reschedule. I know it's really because I want to meet H. tonight, but I feel like a bad friend if I say it out loud. Every single one of my friends has at one point ditched plans for a boy, though, and that's just a fact. Lunch is a random assortment of food that involves Caprese salad, sweet plantains, grilled chicken, lentil salad, and a heftier price tag than it's all worth. $14.72
5:15 p.m. — I subway home and decide to shower again because I'm kind of psycho and want to feel ~fresh~ for my date. I sit on my B.'s bed and drink wine while I wait for H. to let me know where to meet them. I almost don't go because it doesn't feel like a proper date, but I have to live my life and see what he's about.
8 p.m. — I get to the bar and call H. who sneaks up behind me and gives me a huge hug. He's adorable. I feel immediately comfortable with the friends he's with and we talk over some beers. H. is being cute and keeps touching my thigh and making sure I'm okay and have enough beer. We go to the bathroom at the same time and *braces for the judgment*. We do the whole turn around while each other pees and then we're making out and laughing and we might've ya know for maybe a minute. Feels kind of college, not that I ever did that in college, but we're having fun!
1 a.m. — I've totally lost track of time at this point. I think I drink another beer? I definitely buy a round of shots ($30). I bond with the one other girl and we find a bag of Lindt truffles by the door and start feeding them to each other. The five of us all Uber back to their Airbnb in New Jersey. H. and I head to the master bedroom and have sex. First times are always funny, but we're both super into each other (I hope) and it's just fun. I feel so comfortable with him and it's a good mix of intensity and just being cute with each other. H. and his friends paid for everything tonight and I Venmo H. $20 for what I assume is my portion, but he Venmos it right back. $30
Daily Total: $44.72
Day Six
6 a.m. — I sleep surprisingly well until I'm tossing and turning this morning and anxious about getting back to the city for work. Most of us are up and trying to find our clothes and the few who unfortunately have work are ordering Ubers. I say bye to everyone and my girl partner in crime from the night asks if I'll hang out with them at Santacon on Saturday. Just the thought of Santacon gives me hives. H. is naked except for a winter coat he throws on, but walks me to the door and kisses me goodbye. He texts while I'm in the Uber and mentions hanging out again tonight. $51.77
8:30 a.m. — I get home and walk into D.'s room. Last night around 1 a.m., D. texted B. and I that she couldn't get into the apartment because someone locked the deadbolt and was freaking out. At the same exact moment, I sent a drunk selfie of H. kissing my cheek and it was not well-received by roomie-friend D. She ended up getting the doorman to break the lock to let her in and incurred a $412.60 bill from the locksmith. D. accuses me of locking it last night, which I assured her wasn't the case, because I know none of us have a key to the deadbolt. B. admits she did it, not realizing D. wouldn't be able to get in, but D. is mad at me for some reason and yells at me when I get home. Legitimate yelling and I can't get a word in edge-wise. She FLINGS an insult at me about how I get too consumed by every guy I talk to. I thought we were talking about a door lock?
Advertisement
9:45 a.m. — I finally make it into the office and text K. to ask if she'll come with me to get Plan B. I'm on the pill and take it correctly, but I'm a little nervous because I forgot to refill my prescription in time to start this month's pack, so I started it a day late and H. and I didn't use a condom every time last night. I know I should be fine, but this will give me more peace of mind. $50
10:30 a.m. — After my team's daily meeting, I grab spinach, egg, cheddar, and turkey bacon on a whole wheat wrap and throw in a side of hash browns from a cafeteria-style restaurant nearby. I make decaf coffee with vanilla milk in the office and try to eat away the exhaustion and slight hangover shakes with a side of Plan B. I decide to swallow my pride and text D. to apologize for not seeming like I cared enough about the situation she was in last night. We're basically sisters and resolve the issue, admitting we were being total bitches to each other (her especially, lol jk). B. drafts an email to our building management to get reimbursed for the locksmith charge, as they never provided us deadbolt keys upon move-in. D. and I agree it's mostly B.'s fault, but to be honest, it was all an innocent mistake. This will be funny later. Much later for D. $9.47
1:45 p.m. — Management responds to B.'s email saying they're investigating the incident and will provide us an update on Monday, as to whether or not they will reimburse the locksmith cost.
5:30 p.m. — I didn't eat lunch and kind of just drifted through today. I hang out at home for a little and finally jump in the shower and blow-dry my hair. H. is super busy running around meeting friends. I eventually put on makeup, in case I meet them out, but they got a later start today, so I'm not sure that'll happen. I feel kind of desperate and eager for showering and getting ready and I know he wants me out, but I can't tell if he's not explicitly asking me to come because he thinks I have other plans or he's too preoccupied.
11 p.m. — H. eventually makes it clear he thinks I should meet up with them, but I tell him it's too late at this point and I'm falling asleep on the couch. An hour or so ago, I realized I never ate dinner and ordered pad thai, so I stay up until it's delivered, chopstick my way through every last bite, wash my face, and get into bed.
4:30 a.m. — I accidentally fall asleep with my AirPods in, while listening to music before bed (oops, this was a very frequent occurrence at home), and am woken up at this ungodly hour by a FaceTime call from H. He's back at the Airbnb they rented and I see a text from him at 2 a.m. that I obviously missed. We talk for a few seconds before both of us fall asleep.
Daily Total: $111.24
Day Seven
8:45 a.m. — Time to run. Not totally feeling it this morning, but I'm supposed to meet my friend, G., for brunch soon, so I want to get this out of the way. I run to the park and do a 3.2ish mile loop, sprinkled in with some walking, because I start to cramp up.
9:45 a.m. — G. texts me as soon as I get back home and we agree on 11:45, so I jump in the shower and get ready. Shower, blow dry, throw on a high-neck white tank, navy bell-sleeved jacket, funky earrings, and two-toned jeans from Madewell, some snakeskin boots, and I'm out the door.
12 p.m. — The subways are running slow today, so G. and I get there closer to noon and run into each other on our walk. I get a Bloody Mary and veggie Benedict for me. After food, we decide to walk to the DVF store to see G.'s old coworker's purse line being showcased. They're cute little bucket bags, for a not so cute little $400 price tag. We can look, but we will not touch, lol. G. babysits for this woman's sister and we talk about how I should try to babysit for her “fanciest” friend on the UWS. I can keep a 7-month-old baby alive for a few hours, right? $37.12
2 p.m. — I'm having fun with G., so we decide to continue exploring. We run into some weird Chanel pop-up. They give out snowflake cookies and I take one home for D. We pop into a funky, cash-only dive bar I've been to with G. before, have one beer, and then end our adventure at Gotan for an iced tea/latte. G. has to babysit tonight and I need to go home and figure out what I'm doing with my life. We promise to see each other soon. $10.90
5 p.m. — I stop by my favorite pizza place down the street on my way home and grab a buffalo chicken slice and a veggie slice. It's two blocks away from my apartment and one door away from my ex. Even though he's dating someone new, he told me he was so excited I was moving nearby and was holding me and telling me he will always love me a month or so ago. I cried about it for so long and now I'm starting to move on and feel secure in my decision to break up with him. Even so, I get paranoid that I'll see him. I go home and drink wine with B. while she gets ready for a date. H. is out with friends and I'm trying to decide whether or not I should meet him. B. says it's exciting, but she wants to know he'll make an effort. I agree, but I also think this is just a weird situation and weekend, so the fact that he keeps inviting me out and back and is comfortable having me around his friends says something. $9.75
8 p.m. — I decide why the eff not, pop my birth control, and Uber to Midtown. H. is so cute and is so excited to see me. He buys us beers and we meet his friends on the dance floor. Most people have some form of Santa paraphernalia on, but I don't really care, I'm just being goofy with H. and his friends. A couple of beers, a game of Deer Hunter (I pay so H. can show off his skills), and a few attempted hookups amongst his friends later, I Uber back to a hotel in Jersey City with H. and his friends. Their plans have been so bizarre this weekend, but I just go with the flow. $26.59
11 p.m. — It feels so early in the night, but we're all tired from our long days. H.'s friend who I totally bonded with, is insanely drunk and starts puking. His friend leaves him sleeping by the toilet and goes to bed. H. and I have sex in the bed next to the not-puking friend who wakes up and makes eye contact with us. We burst out laughing. This all feels very college, but whatever, life's strange. H.'s out of condoms, so I'm out of commission because even though I'm on birth control, I want to be safe and I didn't buy Plan B the other day for nothing. Before we go to bed, I make sure the puking friend is done getting sick, pick him off the floor, undress him, and put him to bed with some water next to his bed. It feels really nice to fall asleep in H.'s arms and even though I've promised myself not to obsess over boy stuff going forward, I can't help but wonder where this will go, if anywhere. And with that, I snuggle myself up to his chest and fall asleep to him rubbing my back.
Daily Total: $84.36
