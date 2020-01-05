10:30 a.m. — Not sure if it's the weather or the past week creeping up on me while I'm alone and bored at work, but I'm just feeling really sad and like I could cry at my desk. This past year and a half has been a roller coaster —one second I'm in love and feel free from the unhappiness that was my senior year of college (I experienced a lot of anxiety at my small college), then the next, I'm having doubts about my relationship, then I'm breaking up with him and meeting new people and getting back together and breaking up again. And now, I'm in the city where I've wanted to be for so long, but he has a new girlfriend and I feel like I don't have a solid group of friends like it seems everyone else has and he's escaping all the heartbreak. AND to top it all off, he lives two blocks away. Thank God for therapy tonight, because I have a lot of worry and hurt I need to get off my chest. Please tell me I'm not the only one who feels this way.