The street style at any fashion week is always worth paying attention to. What better way to see how runway trends translate in real life — or, at least, in the real-life wardrobes of some of the world’s most stylish people? But Copenhagen Fashion Week always seems to pique our interest just a little bit more than other cities.
There’s an effortless charm the Scandi style set brings to the Danish capital, walking the fine line between trendy and personality-forward while remaining minimalist. Everywhere you look during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 shows, which run from January 27 to 31, there are outfits that will fill you with inspiration for months to come. Be sure to take note, because these will undoubtedly give us a glimpse at the fashion trends that are on the cusp of being everywhere. Scroll on to discover some of our favorite looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025.