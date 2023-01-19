This Game-Changing Pillow Perfectly Adjusts To However You Sleep

The Original pillow currently has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating and a whopping 15,022 reviews. The reviews, all overwhelmingly positive, range from "This pillow has changed my sleeping experience" to "You can adjust the firmness (we added more) to your liking. Sleeping so soundly with these!!!!" And the way you adjust the pillow is by literally unzipping the pillowcases and removing or adding filling as needed. (Each pillow comes with an extra 1/2 pound of the memory foam-microfiber blend.) Over the course of a few nights, I went from using 100% of the stuffing to about 70% in my pillow. (And I used the remaining fill to plump up my couch throw pillows!) When you have the ability to adjust a pillow to your exact preference, it's hard to say anything negative about it. For me, my slumbers since have been very pleasant, especially for the mix of supine and side sleeping I tend to do. The only downside is that I don't really have a big enough pillowcase to fully contain my happily bloated Coop Home pillow. It's fine though, I'll manage.