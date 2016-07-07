We have officially entered the dog days of summer — when it's so damn hot you can't even walk out the door without feeling like you're going to melt, Wicked Witch of the West-style. You've done everything you can to keep yourself cool. Your showers have gotten colder, you've eased up on the makeup, and you're wearing all manner of easy, breezy clothes. But you still can't stay frosty. What the hell?
Luckily, the beauty industry is here to help. Brands have formulated products that can actually help you feel cooler, which is a godsend as the temperature creeps up. Click through for 12 of our favorite ice-cold products, because it's officially time to chill.
Luckily, the beauty industry is here to help. Brands have formulated products that can actually help you feel cooler, which is a godsend as the temperature creeps up. Click through for 12 of our favorite ice-cold products, because it's officially time to chill.