Sunburns are like getting the flu. When you're sick and sniffling in bed, all you can think about is what it feels like not to be plagued with a sore throat and fever. You swear you'll take more vitamins next time and keep Emergen-C on hand always. When you're red and blistering, you make the promise to yourself that you'll always wear SPF 45+ from head-to-toe from now on. You look to the future, but that doesn't mean you don't have to deal with the present repercussions. Enter: anything and everything cooling you can get your hands on.
From honey and cucumber to aloe vera and witch hazel, we've rounded up the best after-sun skin-care options you should keep on hand all summer long — just in case.