Next time you start to wonder if you might be getting a little obsessive about the whole head-to-toe sunscreen thing, just remember that there are real people out there who are convinced that they do not need sun protection. What kind of person do you have to be to think that you’re so special as to be immune to the sun, the star at the center of the Solar System that consists entirely of fucking hot plasma, aside from someone who is extremely wrong?
As much as you may be tempted to beat some sense into those people (perhaps with an industrial-sized bottle of sunscreen), rest assured: One day, they will know the truth, and they will suffer for it. This meme perfectly captures that “I told you so” moment, when the most stubborn, headstrong person in your life realizes at long last that they, too, will burn. It will hurt, and it will peel, and they will regret it.
Of course, sun damage is more than just bragging rights for being smart and sun-fearing enough to spend your days coated in SPF 30 and above. It’s serious business, and a gnarly sunburn is far from the worst thing that can happen. Hopefully non-believers can face up to the facts before the damage is irreversible — or life-threatening, for that matter. And so, a word to the wise: Pick that 18 oz jug of sunscreen (Supergoop makes a good one) up out of the trash and get to slathering yourself in it before you, too, become a starter-pack meme cliché.
