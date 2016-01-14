These Offices Will Blow Your Mind

These days, a simple office water cooler and coffee machine won’t cut it. Workspaces are bigger and more impressive than ever — boasting perks that will make your head spin and may even ignite a resounding, "What the hell?"
So when we heard Kontor — a new networking site for the most well-designed offices — rounded up of some of the U.S.’s top listings, we had to get a peek. And while you might expect tech behemoths like Google or Facebook to top the list, that isn't the case.
"We wanted to get beyond some of the big-name tech offices that typically get all the attention," CEO and founder Mia Lewin tells Refinery29.
Kontor selected the spaces based on a trio of criteria, from fun elements to employee needs. “The projects had to consider the needs of employees first, embody the business in the office experience, relate to the context in which they’re built, and have some surprising and fun elements,” she says.
Take a look at these inspiring interiors and get the scoop on the story behind each one. Oh, and be sure your résumé fired up — these companies are not messing around.
So when we heard Kontor — a new networking site for the most well-designed offices — rounded up of some of the U.S.’s top listings, we had to get a peek. And while you might expect tech behemoths like Google or Facebook to top the list, that isn't the case.
"We wanted to get beyond some of the big-name tech offices that typically get all the attention," CEO and founder Mia Lewin tells Refinery29.
Kontor selected the spaces based on a trio of criteria, from fun elements to employee needs. “The projects had to consider the needs of employees first, embody the business in the office experience, relate to the context in which they’re built, and have some surprising and fun elements,” she says.
Take a look at these inspiring interiors and get the scoop on the story behind each one. Oh, and be sure your résumé fired up — these companies are not messing around.