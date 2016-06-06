21 Non-Floral Prints To Try This Spring

Many think that florals + spring = a match made in heaven, but we're all about switching up the equation. Maybe you're sick of the style, or you've never been a "flowers" kind of gal — either way, you're thinking, there just has to be a better alternative. Don't worry, there is.
This month is the perfect time to experiment with more unique, whimsical, or creative prints — swapping out those florals for something more — dare we say — groundbreaking. Not only do the 21 patterns ahead make for some solid conversation starters, but they're artful, versatile, and #OOTD-photo-worthy, to boot. Click on for the anti-floral prints we've been eyeing, and get ready to leave those daisy prints and romantic paisleys in the dust and never look back.
