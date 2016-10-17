Crunchy leaves, pumpkin-spice lattes, and sweater weather are just a few of the fall stereotypes we'll be reveling in this season. And though good things are often better left unchanged, it might be time to switch up our lifelong go-to jeans and chunky knits. If your usual fall uniform looks anything like ours (and every photo you see on Pinterest, ever), you're spending October-December in an oversized maroon crew-neck, dark-wash skinny jeans, and knee-high boots.



This time around, however, we're dedicating our time to getting out of a seasonal style rut before it starts, and saving as much money as we can while doing it. But it's no easy task to strike the right balance between repurposing last winter's trends with your impulsive summer buys and this fall's new arrivals. The five outfits ahead will show you the best way to make use of your closet without the pieces feeling overdone.