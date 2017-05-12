How To Create An It-Girl Wardrobe This Season — With Only Indie Brands

Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail. Every two weeks, we'll be teaming up with the site—which makes it easy to discover emerging brands from around the world—to unearth a selection of brands you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
When you think of a true It-girl, like Alexa Chung or Chloë Sevigny, you probably realize that what they're masters at is wearing things no one else will have. Gals like these have such a distinct sense of personal style, they won't be rolling up to an event — or even lunch with a friend — wearing Zara or ASOS (no matter how on-trend and irresistible those fast fashion retailers' wares are). Instead, you'll be dying to know where whatever they're wearing is from, and yet know that you probably A) Can't afford it, or B) Can't get it because, well, it's vintage.
And so, this week, we're tapping our friends at Tictail to tell us how we can get that same caché in our wardrobes without breaking the bank. And we're aiming to prove you can achieve a totally It-girl-worthy closet by summer with only indie labels — because we've all got enough of the usual brands in our wardrobes already. So, click on for some stylish indie essentials for the season according to Tictail's product merchandiser Anna Decilveo. Thanks to these pieces, people might just be asking "Who is she?" next time you walk into a room.