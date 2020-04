10 Lamps To Brighten Up Your New Home Office

As we all settle into our work from home lives, the home office has become more important than ever. We're discovering new nooks of our homes; places to squeeze in a tiny desk , a couch that doubles as a desk chair , or a table that actually fits your two-monitor set up (you lucky so-and-so). And now it's time to accessorize! What once felt like an unnecessary piece of decor, is now an essential addition to — excuse the pun — light the way.