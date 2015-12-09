How To Magically Create A Bedroom In Your Tiny Space

There's small-space living and then there's sacrifices-people-make-to-live-in-NYC living. For social media maven Grace Ban, finding a spot to call home in the Big Apple meant making one of the biggest sacrifices of all — trading in a real bedroom for a makeshift one in the corner of her apartment's living room.
With two roommates and a two-year lease to consider, Ban's unique challenge in the city's busy Financial District required some special attention. Enter One Kings Lane's weekend decorator, Megan Pflug.
Pflug's well-documented way with small spaces and DIY projects made her the right woman to rise to this particular challenge. Ahead, see how she transformed Ban's less-than-ideal living situation in just three days — no drill or screws required!
