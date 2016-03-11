Yet another Fashion Week has come and gone. And as we ran around backstage, rapidly scribbling down notes and sneaking in ‘grams of the hottest (weirdest?) runway trends, we noticed one look that will never go out of style. It’s present at shows year after year, it’s the look that turns our head on the street, and it’s the one we most desire to emulate. We’re talking luminous, glowing skin — à la the most hydrated human on planet Earth. Add to that a bold, creamy, look-at-me lip, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a beauty look that will outlast even the most buzzed-about fads.
And because we didn’t run through all those notepads for nothing, we teamed up with Burt’s Bees for our very first installment of Five Ingredient Makeover, a video series where we walk you through the most coveted beauty looks in five steps, using just five products. Watch the full tutorial above, and wear a glow season after season.
Produced by Patrick O'Connor; Directed by Daniel Bellury and Hagan Hinshaw; Photographed by Bryan Thomas; Styled by Alex Silva; Hair by Kristian Kanika; Makeup by Janessa Pare; Nails by Jini Lim.
