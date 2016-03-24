We Made 3 Contouring Virgins Try This Makeup Trend For The First Time

Contouring: the use of makeup to create highlights and shadows on the face (and some body parts) to make you look more defined and bring out flattering features. Even though the Kardashians didn't invent it, we all sure know who made this trend famous! Now, you can't log into YouTube without seeing a contouring tutorial in your recommended video feed.
We took three R29 contouring virgins and had them try their hand at this physical-Photoshop magic. As you can see, contouring is not an easy skill to master — especially when your first time is being caught on camera. Watch as our staff attempts to sculpt to the best of their abilities!
