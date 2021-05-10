Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents always wanted me to go to college when I was a kid. My mom was a high school dropout and my dad worked at a welding supply store so neither of them had a degree. I started going to college in high school as part of a program that gives juniors and seniors free tuition at local community colleges. I transferred to a four-year college when I was 18 but got pregnant and left college soon after. I was briefly married to the father of my kids, but we split up a few years later, I was 21 with three kids, no degree, and no real work experience outside of my college newspaper. I started working for websites at a salary that was lower than childcare costs and relied on state childcare assistance for three years to barely scrape by. I was lucky and was able to transition into higher-paying content jobs in tech and by the time I was 25, I was making just shy of $100,000. I completed my degree while working full-time and eventually went to grad school, which I graduated from last year. I paid for all of my college myself, which is why I have so much student loan debt. My parents were never in a position to help me financially at any point since I became an adult.