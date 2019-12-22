Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,200 (Our total apartment costs $4,600 monthly, though we did get one month free bringing it down to roughly $4,200...I live with my boyfriend, A., who makes approximately three times what I do, so we split housing costs accordingly.)

Student Loans: $750 (paid to my dad...he paid for my undergraduate and was the co-signer on all of my loans)

Transit/Metrocard: $100 ($50/per paycheck, taken out pre-tax)

401(k): $207.24 (6% of my salary, which my employer matches)

Gym Memberships (...this is going to get some judgment, so I will preface by saying my parents are in a financial position to do this and they have never complained): Equinox: My dad pays and gets a corporate discount and Classpass ($149/month) paid for by my mom. Additionally, my mom will buy me class packs to some of my favorite workouts in the city, mainly SoulCycle.

Netflix/Hulu/HBO Go/Showtime/ALL THE STREAMING: Boyfriend pays

Health Insurance: Covered by dad's until I turn 26

Dental/Vision Insurance: Covered by work

Sephora Play Box: $10.89

Credit Card: $0 (used mainly for work purposes/expenses and paid off in full each month)

Savings: $200 ($100 from each paycheck, plus whatever I receive in my bonus usually I am able to put away ~$10,000 at once. I also use Digit, which saves a little bit of money each day)

Acorns: $50/month