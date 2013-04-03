As much as we love the Big Apple, there's just something so, well, magical about all things French. Is it the breathtaking architecture? The cooler-than-thou Parisians? Baguettes? Either way, we jump at any chance we get to channel some of that mystique, which is why we're constantly shopping Comptoir des Cotonniers' chic basics — and now, we can stock up for way, way less.
Starting Thursday, the French label's NYC outposts will be marking down select items from the spring collection up to 30% off. Come early (and often!) to shop cigarette pants, blouses, and perfectly tailored blazers. You may end up going a little overboard like us, but c'est la vie.
When: Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8.
Where: Comptoir des Cotonniers, see website for locations.
Where: Comptoir des Cotonniers, see website for locations.
Photo: Courtesy of Comptoir des Cotonniers
Advertisement