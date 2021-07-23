How To Turn Your Imposter Syndrome Into An Advantage, According To 2 Beauty-Industry Vets

Ubias: "I tend to operate on a reward-based system, so it's like 'do this difficult thing, there's a reward at the end.' It wasn't easy building this during the pandemic with such uncertainty, all these imposter-syndrome-driven things and actual tactical problems. We could only really look at the day ahead, more small-scale, tangible bits. Being able to check those off... that's really important to celebrate because sometimes when you're in the thick of it, you can only see what you can get accomplished today. That's something I struggle with, just how grand some of the celebrations should be for launch or this or that, because Cary and I are both hyper-motivated individuals. With that territory, we're constantly looking for ways to improve and find efficiencies. But I have a great network of friends and family and loved ones that will force me to take a step back and celebrate."