While it may seem like the newest wallets from Comme des Garçons have been dressed up in their holiday best — a mosaic of colors that is as pretty as the fanciest of decorative windows — there's actually much more function to these beauts than meets the eye. Besides being a perfect pocket for storing change from your morning coffee, the card of the nice stranger at a networking event, and work lunch receipts you're saving to write off on good, ol' Tax Day, these cheerful, metallic accessories are also hard to miss.
While candy wrappers can (and often do) find their way to the bottom of the abyss that is your handbag, these small stunners are much easier to find. After all, when the inside of your carryall resembles the inside of your brain — deadlines, dating, "What happened on Walking Dead?," "Oh, Thanksgiving is next week" — a little bit of blissful, beautiful organization you can actually grab in a pinch is a lifesaver in disguise. Just be sure to move quick on scooping them up — the $235-to-$500 styles are only available at Dover Street Market and Comme Des Garçons for a limited time.