For me, pasta is life. I grew up slurping down my moms varied noodle dishes, for what seemed like every night of the week. I clung to it's affordability and comfort quality during my first years as a fledgling straight outta' the nest. And now, as an adult, I turn to it whenever I need to make something that is fast, easy, and above all fabulous. Because pasta is fucking fabulous!
It's a cheap pantry staple with a nearly everlasting shelf life that you can whip up with, well anything really. And that's where the lovely Colu Henry, author of Back Pocket Pasta, comes in. Henry took pasta's best and brightest qualities (i.e. affordability and ease) and ran with them — developing those off-the-cuff effortless recipes that you can reach into your very own cupboard and fridge for (whenever the mood strikes). The best part? No last-minute grocery shopping required once you've mastered the on-hand essentials.
So read on for three classic recipes to pull out of your back pocket during a busy weeknight or an impromptu pasta party with friends.