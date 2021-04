It's all about leaning into highly saturated tones, silhouettes that fall on either end of the streamlined-to-voluminous spectrum, and an overall attitude of "the louder the better." To see this philosophy in action, we've partnered with Macy’s to present a few bold and bright outfit ideas, seen here on content creator Candace Hampton . See-through hot pink with acid yellow hibiscus print? Fuchsia braided leather and cobalt? See all that — and much, much more — ahead.