There are countless reasons to get excited about college football: from the camaraderie to the competition-fueled adrenaline rush to the nostalgia for your college days. But whether you're the kind of person who wore your school colors at every single game (and still shows up to your team's bar every time they play) or you're a football novice watching the playoff for the very first time, you could probably use a refresher on common terminology.
To help you sound like you know what you're talking about, we teamed up with ESPN in advance of the College Football Playoff, on December 29, for a college football cheat sheet. No matter what mascot you're rooting for, be it an elephant, a tiger, a leprechaun, or a horse-drawn wagon, the 12 terms ahead should help you get better acquainted with the sport before the season wraps up. Next time you're over at your friend's place for the game, you'll be able to impress everyone with your correct use of "blitzing" and "encroachment."