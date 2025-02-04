How To Build A Cold-Weather Capsule Closet, According To A Fashion Director

Despite (or maybe because) I am a fashion director (who is lucky to get clothing gifted to her), even when I create space on my shelves, I don’t buy more just to fill it up. And, when considering making a significant purchase — a process that can take me weeks if not months of consideration — it has to pass three tests: (1) I have to be able to style it with most of the other pieces in my closet, (2) I have to envision wearing it at least once a week, and (3) it has to last me a long time. With these "guardrails" in place, over the years, I have carefully crafted my closet with pieces that I love and wear, and without meaning to, I’ve created a capsule closet of sorts for every season.