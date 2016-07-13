This Skin Trick Feels Crazy-Amazing — & It Works!

4 of 6

Step 4

Allow your serum or mask time to fully sit and soak in before applying your ice. Then, seal it in with the ice cubes by massaging using the technique Czech recommends here:



With one ice cube (or other cooling device) in each hand, start in the center of the forehead and run the compress over the skin from the inside out. Repeat on the bottom of the face, going up over the cheeks and jawline, then move to the center of the face, and spend a bit of extra time under the eyes. Lastly, "Don't forget the neck and chest," she adds.



Note that this shouldn't be uncomfortable (pain is not beauty in this case) and should take no more than three minutes. Any longer than that and you risk irritating your skin or freezing the water in your pores, which can cause redness by irritating the capillaries, Czech says.



All refreshed? Time to finish up.