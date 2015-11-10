How This 20-Something Couple Moved In Together Without Killing Each Other

Moving in together is a big step for any couple, bringing with it a host of challenges — from how to compromise tastes to heated debates over loofahs. For Seattle transplants Maura Pagano and Katarina Batina, whose home in Manhattan's Financial District is a respite from the city and the pair's fast-paced work schedules (Batina at art-world tech start-up Artsy, Pagano at Google), meshing styles was just the beginning. The couple broke down at Ikea, disavowed their dark cabinetry, and agreed to disagree about Dan Flavin. But, they came through in the end — with an apartment that happily reflects both of their disparate interior-design preferences. Click through to find out how.

