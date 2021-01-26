This Bestselling Super-Chill Mattress Is On Super Sale This Week

“After we settled onto the new mattress a strange phenomenon occurred: we both fell asleep and took a nap. Now, neither of us nap — we’re too quick, perky, and neurotic for that, but this Cocoon mattress really brought its name to life with its snuggly embrace. After sleeping on it for several nights we were both having trouble actually getting up the next day — it was that cozy. The premium stretch-knit cover, which is infused with phase-change materials that absorb and dissipate heat, was cool to the touch and kept our sheets crisp and chilly. Neither of us woke up drenched in sweat, and we haven’t since.