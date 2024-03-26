All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s always refreshing to ditch the heavy layers in favor of a lighter spring wardrobe. Although warmer temperatures offer us a respite from the winter cold, we still do need some coverage in some form or other. From potential longer walks and city breaks, to—dare we say it—eating al fresco, the requirement for an appropriately light coat or jacket is suddenly here.
With inspiration from fashion week street style and the spring/summer 2024 runways, this season’s outerwear trends are excitingly versatile and practical, too. Spring is a time for new beginnings after all, and while that doesn’t necessarily mean buying something new, it can be an opportunity to switch things up. Whether you’re looking to shop secondhand, do a clothing swap with friends, or invest in a new spring layer that will last you multiple seasons, we’ve rounded up six of spring 2024’s best coat and jacket trends.
From cropped trench coats to vintage-inspired bomber jackets and belted blazers, scroll on to discover your new favorite spring piece.
Spring 2024 Outerwear Trend: Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
A bomber jacket is like a puffer for spring: cozy and practical, with endless styles to choose from. For anyone who favors a vintage aesthetic, a faux leather bomber jacket is the ultimate cool-girl layer — take Gigi Hadid’s oversized leather shacket for instance. The best part about this silhouette is that it can easily be found in secondhand and vintage shops, too. Whether old or new, a leather bomber jacket is a surefire investment for *many* springs to come.
Spring 2024 Outerwear Trend: Belted Blazer
A belt can transform any outfit into a polished look, and this spring, belted blazers will have us all lookin’ like we have our shit together (even if we don’t). Thanks to the corp-core trend, which merges the formal workwear of pre-pandemic days with more casual, laid-back vibes, blazers are just as perfect for weekend brunches as they are for office days. Opt between an oversized blazer with a built-in belt, a more fitted style that can be worn as a top rather than a jacket, or adding a belt to a blazer you already own (the latter being a tip straight from last month’s runways).
Spring 2024 Outerwear Trend: Cropped Trench Coat
The spring/summer 2024 runways were filled with all kinds of trench coats, including various cropped lengths. From Burberry’s innovative zip-away trench that transforms from full-length to cropped to Eudon Choi’s tailored hip-length trench, this long-time spring staple is getting the cropped treatment on the high street, too. Still perfect for cool breezes and spring showers, this trendy take on the traditional silhouette is a capsule wardrobe-owner’s dream.
Spring 2024 Outerwear Trend: Western Fringe
While we can’t credit Beyonce and her new country album for the entire Western fashion craze (although we sure will try), the Beyhive’s influence definitely plays a part in it. From double denim ‘fits to statement cowboy boots, fringed jackets are spring’s newest Western-inspired aesthetic. FYI: you won’t need a lasso or even a horse to pull this off: just pair it with jeans, a midi skirt or dress, and your favorite pair of boots.
Spring 2024 Outerwear Trend: Country Coat
If trends like athleisure and gorpcore have taught us anything, it’s that the primary function of a garment need not always apply. Country coats, from waxed jackets to longline waterproof coats, will not only protect you from the spring elements: but they are also a great throw-on-and-go layer for quick errands and casual plans.
Spring 2024 Outerwear Trend: Boucle Jacket
The return of the bouclé jacket will bring big Parisian vibes to your wardrobe this season. Somewhere between a cardigan and blazer, this vintage-style layer is a lot more versatile than it may seem. While you can totally wear it with a matching separate for those Jackie Kennedy vibes, a cropped bouclé jacket also pairs well with trousers, baggy jeans or a midi skirt. You may even want to throw on a pair of sneakers with it for a high-low ‘fit.