Feminine style instantly brings a few visuals to mind. Flowing ruffles, embellished baubles, and tailoring that can give any body hourglass-like proportions. But that’s only if you’re thinking in the purely traditional sense. The current model for feminine dressing no longer comes with such specifications. And — no surprise here — neither do the females wearing it.
Who's to say that a girl's signature hoodie, quirky handbag, or skate-park-ready sneakers are not a part of her feminine style? Why can't a ladylike power outfit involve dainty, dizzying florals and badass leather? Well, of course it can. We've seen it in street style, on runways, and in the latest Coach collection featuring sweet-yet-practical footwear and plenty of spring's most ubiquitous motif — yes, perennials — which it makes feel fresh in more ways than one.
Inspired by this take on a time-honored seasonal trend, we've crafted anti-precious, anti-demure outfits that offer a new and nuanced interpretation of what it really looks like to dress feminine.
The One-Off
This ensemble almost goes full-tilt on the sweetness — the drop-waist, the pleated hem, the straight-up garden-party print — all finished with a structured shoulder bag, '70s platforms, and bobby socks. While the hint of a T-shirt at the neckline lends a bit of casualness, it's really the informal, dad-at-the-gym zip-up that transforms the overall vibe. It's the one piece that makes all the difference.
The City Slicker
A strappy block-heel sandal and chain-strapped crossbody with painterly flowers are the most obvious girlish staples. Here they get a slick and playful edge with skinny black pants; a moonscape sweater (although, any cheeky graphic will do); and a cool, not-your-typical bottom layer, an anorak (a.k.a. that bright hood peeking out).
The Camo-Flowered
Here's a hint: If you're looking to juxtapose any aesthetics — saccharine and rough, athletic and polished, punk and prim — having a common denominator helps. In this case, color. The laid-back hoodie, super-flippy skirt, and elegant neckpiece complement each other in a rich green hue. The other outfit elements offer a few different shades, although mostly neutrals, and the clean-lined, low-heeled booties keep the mixed-influence ensemble feeling balanced.
The Rough Around The Edges
Some might assume that feminine style needs to be pristine. Nope, not how we see it. A bit of messiness actually feels right in place with a floral bomber and 3-D embellished saddle bag, especially when scattered about with a holey tee and frayed-hem denim.
The Tough-It-Out
This getup caters to the lady whose go-to, carpe-diem piece is a tailored, sturdy leather vest or a billowy, bright blouse. It's an effortless mixture of textures and silhouettes, and when paired with a skinny jean and slip-on sneakers, it equals a look that's quite literally ready for anything.
