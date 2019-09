Feminine style instantly brings a few visuals to mind. Flowing ruffles, embellished baubles, and tailoring that can give any body hourglass-like proportions. But that’s only if you’re thinking in the purely traditional sense. The current model for feminine dressing no longer comes with such specifications. And — no surprise here — neither do the females wearing it.Who's to say that a girl's signature hoodie, quirky handbag, or skate-park-ready sneakers are not a part of her feminine style? Why can't a ladylike power outfit involve dainty, dizzying florals and badass leather? Well, of course it can. We've seen it in street style, on runways, and in the latest Coach collection featuring sweet-yet-practical footwear and plenty of spring's most ubiquitous motif — yes, perennials — which it makes feel fresh in more ways than one.Inspired by this take on a time-honored seasonal trend, we've crafted anti-precious, anti-demure outfits that offer a new and nuanced interpretation of what it really looks like to dress feminine.This ensemble almost goes full-tilt on the sweetness — the drop-waist, the pleated hem, the straight-up garden-party print — all finished with a structured shoulder bag, '70s platforms, and bobby socks. While the hint of a T-shirt at the neckline lends a bit of casualness, it's really the informal, dad-at-the-gym zip-up that transforms the overall vibe. It's the one piece that makes all the difference.