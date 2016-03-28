Feminine Style That's Dope, Not Dainty

Gina Marinelli
Feminine style instantly brings a few visuals to mind. Flowing ruffles, embellished baubles, and tailoring that can give any body hourglass-like proportions. But that’s only if you’re thinking in the purely traditional sense. The current model for feminine dressing no longer comes with such specifications. And — no surprise here — neither do the females wearing it.

Who's to say that a girl's signature hoodie, quirky handbag, or skate-park-ready sneakers are not a part of her feminine style? Why can't a ladylike power outfit involve dainty, dizzying florals and badass leather? Well, of course it can. We've seen it in street style, on runways, and in the latest Coach collection featuring sweet-yet-practical footwear and plenty of spring's most ubiquitous motif — yes, perennials — which it makes feel fresh in more ways than one.

Inspired by this take on a time-honored seasonal trend, we've crafted anti-precious, anti-demure outfits that offer a new and nuanced interpretation of what it really looks like to dress feminine.

The One-Off
This ensemble almost goes full-tilt on the sweetness — the drop-waist, the pleated hem, the straight-up garden-party print — all finished with a structured shoulder bag, '70s platforms, and bobby socks. While the hint of a T-shirt at the neckline lends a bit of casualness, it's really the informal, dad-at-the-gym zip-up that transforms the overall vibe. It's the one piece that makes all the difference.
Photographed by Alex John Beck at Chris Boals Artists.
Russell sweatshirt, Helmut Lang T-shirt, Rosamosario socks.
Coach
Puffy Sleeve Front Bib Dress
$795.00
Coach
Dinky Crossbody
$550.00
Coach
Viola Heel
$275.00
The City Slicker
A strappy block-heel sandal and chain-strapped crossbody with painterly flowers are the most obvious girlish staples. Here they get a slick and playful edge with skinny black pants; a moonscape sweater (although, any cheeky graphic will do); and a cool, not-your-typical bottom layer, an anorak (a.k.a. that bright hood peeking out).
Photographed by Alex John Beck at Chris Boals Artists.
K-Way jacket, Rag & Bone pants, NSF T-shirt.
Coach
Moonscape Crewneck Sweater
$495.00
Coach
Dinky Crossbody
$595.00
Coach
Thompson Heel
$195.00
The Camo-Flowered
Here's a hint: If you're looking to juxtapose any aesthetics — saccharine and rough, athletic and polished, punk and prim — having a common denominator helps. In this case, color. The laid-back hoodie, super-flippy skirt, and elegant neckpiece complement each other in a rich green hue. The other outfit elements offer a few different shades, although mostly neutrals, and the clean-lined, low-heeled booties keep the mixed-influence ensemble feeling balanced.
Photographed by Alex John Beck at Chris Boals Artists.
Russell sweatshirt and Coach scarf.
Coach
High Waisted Applique Skirt
$495.00
Coach
Saddle Bag
$550.00
Coach
Bandit Zip Shoe
$395.00
The Rough Around The Edges
Some might assume that feminine style needs to be pristine. Nope, not how we see it. A bit of messiness actually feels right in place with a floral bomber and 3-D embellished saddle bag, especially when scattered about with a holey tee and frayed-hem denim.
Photographed by Alex John Beck at Chris Boals Artists.
R13 T-shirt, Isabel Marant pants, Onia bathing suit top.
Coach
Raglan Varsity Jacket
$695.00
Coach
Tea Rose Appliqué Saddle Bag
$695.00
Coach
Viola Heel
$275.00
The Tough-It-Out
This getup caters to the lady whose go-to, carpe-diem piece is a tailored, sturdy leather vest or a billowy, bright blouse. It's an effortless mixture of textures and silhouettes, and when paired with a skinny jean and slip-on sneakers, it equals a look that's quite literally ready for anything.
R13 T-shirt, Isabel Marant pants, Onia bathing suit top.
RE/DONE jeans.
Coach
Side Opening Blouse With Applique
$450.00
Coach
Applique Biker Vest
$1395.00
Coach
Chrissy Sneaker
$165.00
Shop the full Coach footwear collection here.
Coach Spring 2016 Cool Girl Reimagined - Punk, Romantic
Photographed by Alex John Beck at Chris Boals Artists ; Styled by Felicia Garcia-Rivera; Hair by Pasquale Ferrante at Frank Reps ; Makeup by Allie Smith at Sarah Laird; Set Design by Josephine Shokrian; Modeled by Lily Jane Dale

