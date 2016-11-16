Don't be fooled by the playful undertones of our clown conturing technique — this method goes from obvious to flawless in four easy steps. Watch the video above for the full how-to, then try it yourself using the instructions below.
Step 1. Grab a foundation one to two shades lighter than your skin. Sketch an upside-down triangle on your forehead using your fingers or a small foundation brush. With the same color, paint two upside-down triangles on your cheeks, as you see in the video above. Then, apply a sideways oval on your chin and dab a diagonal stripe above your jawline, as you see here.
Step 2. Now, get a foundation that is a shade darker than your skin. Lightly draw a stripe along your hairline. With the same color, dab along the temples and under your cheekbones. Dab a bit of cream blush onto the apples of your cheeks.
Step 3. Using a damp sponge, blend the contours, beginning at the temples and moving downward. Use soft, stippling motions to pat, not smear, the product into skin.
Step 4. Blend any harsh edges — and Voila! A clown contour that's anything but funny.
