This Vitamin C Serum Is Expensive—But It Actually Works

Because I only started using vitamin C serum recently, it's hard to say what the long-term effects are going to look like for me at this moment. Generally speaking, though, the benefits of vitamin C serum are vast and wide. It is known to brighten and minimize pores, firm the skin and promote elasticity, combat free radicals (like pollution that contribute to aging), and smooth out fine lines. My routine is fairly straightforward: In the morning I either wash my face with a gentle cleanser or swipe a pad of micellar water, depending on if I feel like turning on the faucet and getting wet. Then, I squirt a vial's worth of the serum onto my hands and pat that all over. Once that's set, I'll finish off with whatever moisturizer or sunscreen I have on hand. (Vitamin C serum can also be used in the evenings, but it's a way better ingredient for mornings when you're more likely to be exposed to the sun.) So far, what I can say is my favorite aspect of this Clinical Skin serum is that it's extremely gentle for how potent it is.