Between glass nails, the invisible French manicure and a rainbow of trending nail colors, there has been no shortage of manicure inspiration in 2024. One of the most enduring trends of the year has to be the chrome manicure. With their distinctive high-shine finish and metallic edge, chrome nails are undeniably cool — and surprisingly versatile. The glossy texture works well with pretty much every color you can think of and looks just as impactful as a block-color manicure as it does a nail art accent.
“Chrome nails are best achieved in salon for a really flawless finish,” explains pro nail artist and educator Jessica White. “You start with a base color, followed by a gel color and top coat, then layer a chrome powder over the top to get that rich, reflective look,” she says. Although it can be tricky to replicate the look (traditional polish doesn’t hold chrome powder as well as gel), White recommends OPI Glazed N’ Amused Nail Lacquer, for recreating a “soft iridescent chrome effect” at home.
Whether you head to the salon or attempt it at home, read on for 12 of the best chrome manicure ideas to inspire you.
Copper Glow
Perfect for the autumn and winter months, this expensive-looking copper chrome manicure by Nicola Jones would work just as well paired with casual, cosy knits as it would any festive party outfit. Recreate a similar finish at home with Essie Nail Lacquer in Penny Talk.
Mermaid Chrome
Providing the perfect antidote to winter’s shorter days and darker nights, this ethereal blend of pastel hues created by Polished by Bec is a manicure designed to make a splash.
Silver Tips
Taking a classic French manicure and adding a modern twist, Jessica White’s silver chrome-tipped nail look is perfect for party season. Get the look yourself with Nails.Inc Mirror Chrome Nail Polish in Silver Served.
Burnt Orange Chrome
Halloween might be over but we have no doubt that burnt orange nails are here to stay. Noemy Soto’s combination of the deep pumpkin shade paired with the reflective chrome finish is a tonal delight.
Chocolate Chrome
Brown manicures emerge as a trend every autumn and White predicts that this deep chocolate shade, which Destiny Medina has used for this molten nail art look, is going to be everywhere. “Chocolate chrome adds a unique warmth and richness that is perfect for autumn,” says White. Try The GelBottle Chrome Pigment in Brownie, for the same rich finish.
Vanilla Chrome
Cast your mind back to last summer and vanilla chrome nails were everywhere — in large part because of how good this Alexandra Teleki manicure looked. It has since inspired countless iterations including this short set by nail artist Aimee L Link. The soft, creamy color is clean, minimalist and perfect for a more pared-back take on the chrome trend.
Deep Blue Chrome
White predicts that chrome nails will talk a walk on the dark side this winter. “For the coming season, I think that darker, moodier chrome manicures will be big. Think deep charcoals, rich wines and navy,” says White. This royal blue manicure by Jenna Kelly is first on our list to try.
Moonlit Chrome
Characterized by their silvery, pearlescent shimmer, moonlight chrome nails are set to dominate this winter. Skye's stunning take on the trend using chrome and foil is out of this world.
Cherry Red Chrome
Red nails feel undoubtedly festive but look great year-round, too. Take inspiration from this set by nail artist Iram Shelton. If all-over color feels too bold for you then why not make like TJ and go for deep red chrome tips?
Purple Chrome
Forget the lilacs and lavenders of summer; purple nails are getting a grungy makeover for autumn and winter. Shades of aubergine, plum and mulberry work particularly well in chrome as Hollie's metallic manicure proves. OPI Nail Lacquer in Abstract After Dark, has all the shimmer and shine of a chrome gel manicure but in an at-home formula.
Nude Tint Chrome
“Right now, I’m loving a classic nude base topped with chrome — it’s such a timeless, chic look that complements any style,” says White. This neutral chrome manicure paired with delicate metallic detailing from Nails of LA is such a fun and wearable take on the trend.
Graphite Shine
Silver, charcoal and grey always work well during the cooler months. Iram Shelton’s graphite chrome manicure takes the color all over the nails for an almost industrial, disco ball effect. Recreate the look at home with OPI Infinite Shine Gel-Like Lacquer in It's the Shiz.