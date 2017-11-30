8 Great Ways To Spend Your Holiday Bonus

There are two times a year when some workers can revel in a financial windfall: tax season (if their filings result in a refund), and the holiday season (if they can look forward to company bonuses).
Accounting Principles, a recruiting agency, estimated that hiring managers would give an average bonus of $1,081 to employees this year — a very welcome addition to people's personal coffers considering stagnant wages across the country. Not all workers can expect a holiday financial cushion, but for those who do, figuring out the best way to make use of the money will be a welcome question.
Here are some ideas to spend a holiday bonus, so that it really feels like a gift.