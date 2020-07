8 Shampoos That Will Save Your Hair From Sun & Chlorine This Summer

The one thing that wrecks a perfect day by the pool is the aftermath — that moment when you get out and try to comb through your hair. With your ends sticky and tangled, you're mentally kicking yourself for dipping your head underwater. Chlorine in the pool and salt in the ocean can coat hair, making each strand feel brittle and dehydrated, but the worst thing you can do is haphazardly throw your hair up in a topknot . Instead, take the time to get those chemicals out the right way.