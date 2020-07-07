8 Shampoos That Will Save Your Hair From Sun & Chlorine This Summer

The one thing that wrecks a perfect day by the pool is the aftermath — that moment when you get out and try to comb through your hair. With your ends sticky and tangled, you're mentally kicking yourself for dipping your head underwater. Chlorine in the pool and salt in the ocean can coat hair, making each strand feel brittle and dehydrated, but the worst thing you can do is haphazardly throw your hair up in a topknot. Instead, take the time to get those chemicals out the right way.
According to Linda de Zeeuw, stylist at NYC's Rob Peetoom Salon, that process starts with a clarifying shampoo. "Most professional hair brands have created products designed specifically to protect the hair from the chlorine, sun, or salt damage," explains de Zeeuw. "While the shampoo is not always the end-all fix — it's best coupled with a good leave-in conditioner or a detangling spray — it will definitely make a huge difference."
Ahead, find the pro's guide to the best chlorine-removing shampoos. Stock up now, and quickly rehab any damage done over the weekend.
