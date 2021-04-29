I Wrote A Money Diary While Working On A Yacht — This Is Where I Am Now

Do you foresee returning to yachting? If you foresee leaving for good, what were some of your best and worst memories of yachting?

It's definitely over for me, and probably for my partner as well. He always enjoyed it and perhaps, if he had an opportunity to go back for a temporary gig, he might want to do so. It was only ever something I did for the money, and I was incredibly disciplined about saving and investing so I'm pretty happy with my finances. The best thing that came from yachting though was meeting my partner, and he's worth all the worst memories, of which I have plenty. Mostly from living in such tight quarters with coworkers, working 16-hour days and then still being stuck with them. During the week of my money diary when we went out for that dinner, one of the stews ended up drunkenly crying about how she didn't feel like she was fitting in. That kind of thing happened all the time and she ended up leaving shortly after. It can be very isolating — sometimes you wouldn't see anyone except for your coworkers for weeks or months. Small disagreements become enormous because you can't escape one another and it's all being compounded by long hours and never having time for yourself. When you iron beds all morning, you have so much time to ruminate on things, so after weeks and weeks of this, there'd be tears and drama and fighting, and then you'd finally get a day off and realize it wasn't a big deal at all. I also hated that even though I both lived and worked with my partner, I barely saw him during guest trips, even though I could hear his voice on the radio all day or see him through the windows.