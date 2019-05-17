7:40 a.m. — Tea, etc. I have a meeting with my captain about all the work that has to get done over this shipyard period. Luckily I have been making notes every time I think of something I'd like to get done, so we run through that list, and he helps me think of the best time to schedule things so it doesn't conflict with all the other work that's going on. I don't envy being a captain. There's a ton of stuff he has to manage and ultimately he is responsible for any mistakes. It's really easy to blame him for stuff that's out of his hands, and he just has to eat it and keep a good attitude about everything — all while he's separated from his wife and kids for a lot of the year.