How TikTok’s Buzziest Chef Found Her Unshakable Confidence

If you can stay true to yourself, everything is going to be okay. No one can deny authenticity, no one can deny confidence, no one can deny boldness. My sauce is going to be different from your sauce, but that’s what makes me beautiful. That’s what makes me sexy. So anyone’s who’s feeling low or at a crossroads or having a down day, just remember that whatever you love to do, nobody’s going to be able to do it like you. So move forward with that at the top of your mind, and slowly, it’ll help you build up the confidence to say, "If no one’s going to do it like me, let me give it 150,000% and really show everybody what I got." Never forget that: Your sauce is boss. And no one can touch it.