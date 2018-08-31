The golden rule of sunscreen? You’ve got to apply it often and amply for the stuff to really do its thing. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends smearing on one ounce — enough to fill a shot glass — to cover your exposed areas. But the majority of people only use 25-50% of the suggested amount. With many formulas topping $40 a bottle, it’s no wonder why: Who can afford a $10-a-day SPF habit?
But it doesn't have to be that way. We asked our favorite dermatologists, consulted Consumer Reports, and polled our beauty editors for their sunscreen picks that cost less than the price of a movie ticket and are oxybenzone-free. Let’s use the stuff with abandon — and load up like we ought to.