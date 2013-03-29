Its runway styling may skew a little seapunk for our tastes, but don't worry — Cheap Monday's still the go-to for the sort of jeans-and-T-shirt ensembles that are trendy enough to take out on the town.
Of course, denim is the star of the show — like the super-skinny Second Skin Jeans (they're basically like these...but not a joke). But we're also digging the sporty, mesh tops (maybe after a few more workouts), and colorblocked sandals that prove you don't need a spindly heel to look chic.
But hey, talk is cheap. See our 10 favorites for yourself, right after the jump!