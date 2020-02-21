I always wanted to be affiliated with or do something for the people. That’s why I went to the army. My dad worked for the federal government after he retired from the army, but he’s always been hands-on with Dallas and whatever the government was doing. It’s always been instilled in me. The reason why I want to run for city council now is because my passion for children and education, and me looking at how I grew up and how the neighborhood that I grew up in and the schools haven’t quite changed. I want people in the ‘hood — I grew up in the ‘hood — I want them to have better access to education.