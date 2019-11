The 100 products will go on sale at 9:30 a.m. at the brand’s shiny new counter in the department store's iconic beauty hall. Oh, and the first 30 people in the queue will receive a limited-edition makeup bag personalised by Tilbury herself. So, set your alarms and head down there early to pick up a pot or two of the magic cream (seriously we finished the tester pot in about 10 seconds). We’ll see you in the queue.