The wait is almost over; Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup range is launching in Selfridges on Monday. Hurrah! The highly anticipated collection has had us all aflutter with excitement for a few months now.
After all, the world’s most in-demand makeup artist has literally poured her twenty years of experience into the range that boasts a nude lipstick named after Kate Moss, the “magic cream” that Tilbury has used backstage at all the runway shows, and liquid eyeliners that will make the makeup artist’s trademark feline flick all the more attainable.
The 100 products will go on sale at 9:30 a.m. at the brand’s shiny new counter in the department store's iconic beauty hall. Oh, and the first 30 people in the queue will receive a limited-edition makeup bag personalised by Tilbury herself. So, set your alarms and head down there early to pick up a pot or two of the magic cream (seriously we finished the tester pot in about 10 seconds). We’ll see you in the queue.