Activated charcoal is one of those hero ingredients that we can’t get enough of here at Refinery29 — and we certainly use the beauty products to prove it. From deep-cleansing face masks that reset our complexion after accidentally falling asleep in our makeup (yes, it happens) to acne-fighting pore strips that banish any pesky oncoming breakouts, our top shelves are stacked with more than a few detoxifying charcoal buys.
That being said, we asked our fellow R29 staffers to dish on their all-time-favorite charcoal beauty picks from CVS. Because with the stress and long days that come with the busy fall season, we need all the at-home TLC we can get. Check out the spa-worthy charcoal products they swear by ahead — from purifying shampoos to cleansing micellar water — and bookmark this page for your next trip down the beauty aisle.