When it comes to shopping for a moisturizer, there are certain ingredients that you might always keep an eye out for. Think hyaluronic acid for deep hydration or vitamin C to provide antioxidant protection against environmental aggressors like pollution. Lately, though, one ingredient seems to be trumping them all in terms of popularity.
Enter: ceramides.
While they form the foundation of many moisturizing skincare and body care products we love already, (CeraVe’s entire collection is literally built on them) you’d be forgiven for not knowing exactly what they do or how they work. Skincare is a science, after all.
Think of ceramides as the glue that keeps skin cells intact. As such, they can help alleviate a range of skin concerns including dryness, atopic dermatitis (which causes skin to become itchy and cracked) as well as eczema. Ceramides keep your skin barrier — the outermost layer of skin which keeps “good” stuff in (like moisture) and “bad” stuff out (like bacteria) — healthy and happy, subsequently calming irritation. It’s the kind of multitasking yet soothing ingredient that we look for in every ingredient list.
In fact, Refinery29’s deputy beauty director Jacqueline Kilikita rarely buys a moisturizer without ceramides. “My skin barrier is hard to please, and anything can mess it up, from exfoliating acids that are too strong to the wrong cleanser. If a moisturizer boasts ceramides in its ingredients list, I know for a fact that it’ll bring my skin back to normal.” That’s all thanks to the ingredient’s ability to repair and lock in moisture, says Kilikita. “So much so that I actively look out for ceramides in my skincare now.”
What are ceramides and why are they good for the skin?
Besides beauty editors, dermatologists also extol the virtues of ceramides. “Ceramides are one of the components — alongside cholesterol and free fatty acids — that hold the skin barrier together,” says Carl Thornfeldt, dermatologist and founder of Epionce skincare, something dermatologist Dr Justine Hextall, consultant dermatologist and medical director of Tarrant Street Clinic, expands on.
“Ceramides are the major lipid or fat constituents present in between skin cells,” she says. “If this structure is strong and healthy, then the skin barrier is more effective, for example, at retaining water.” Think of them as scaffolding between skin cells. Human skin actually produces ceramides naturally, but thanks to excessive dryness, environmental factors and growing older, the levels need replenishing.
What are the best ceramides products for skin?
Thanks to brands like CeraVe, there are now plenty of ceramide-rich products available than ever before. But which ones — if any — are worth your money? Here are the tried-and-tested ceramide moisturizers, lip balms, and face masks that team R29 loves.
This is one of our favorite skincare launches of the summer. You can read more in our standalone review of this Medik8 moisturizer here, but the TL;DR is that we’ve been high-key impressed with its ability to keep our skin plump and pillowy without any greasiness. A medley of ingredients, including skin-strengthening prebiotic peptides, deeply moisturizing squalane, and (you guessed it) ceramides keeps the skin dewy and soft — even if you skip other skincare products due to the summer heat. “It immediately takes away any tightness post-cleanse and makes my skin look even in tone,” says Kilikita. “It’s lightweight enough that I can layer SPF over the top and not feel suffocated, and makeup glides over the top effortlessly.”
If you’re weary of unctuous creams and lotions that can clog your pores and cause breakouts, this K-beauty essence is just the ticket. The star ingredient is cerapeptide, a blend of ceramides and peptides (a protein that improves skin hydration levels and elasticity by kickstarting the production of more collagen) to keep skin soft and supple. The fluid texture is somewhere between a toner and a serum and it sits comfortably under sunscreen and makeup.
This editor-approved moisturizer gives other more expensive skincare products a run for their money. A lot of that is down to the presence of bio-active ceramides, which work to strengthen multiple layers of skin cells. Additionally, shea butter and glycerin replenish the moisture levels in the skin. “I’m big on anything that will build up my skin barrier and ceramides are some of my favorite ingredients,” freelance beauty editor Rebecca Fearn told R29 in a recent review. “[This moisturizer] feels so luxurious and it’s comparable to very expensive formulas I’ve tried and have in my collection.” If your skin barrier has been feeling a bit vulnerable from the use of actives like retinoids and exfoliating acids — not to mention the pounding sun — consider giving it some much-needed TLC with this $20 bestseller.
Not all lip balms are created equal; some of them might actually be the culprit of your lips becoming dry and flaky, especially if you’re allergic to ingredients like camphor and menthol. Not when it comes to this lip balm, though. The glossy, jelly-like formula is rich in ceramides, forming a protective layer on your lips while working extra time to repair any cracks and dry patches. It’s a great product to prime your lips before applying a favorite lip combo.
This moisturizer is substantial but not at all greasy. It contains glycerin, which draws moisture to the surface into skin, while ceramides complex seals it into the skin barrier. It’s an affordable go-to for repairing, plumping and hydrating your skin, and the unscented formula is perfect for those with sensitive or reactive skin types. Reviewers rave about the light and airy texture, which sinks straight into the face without leaving behind an oily residue.
This is one of the most popular masks on the market, and for good reason. It delivers a double-pronged attack on dry, rough skin thanks to the gently exfoliating plant extracts and a dose of ceramides, which moisturise, soften and repair. At the same time, vitamin C shields your skin from damage caused by pollutants and UV damage, while brightening your skin tone.
Even a light layer of this cream provides instant relief from tight, cracked, flaky skin. It’s all down to the ceramide precursors, which kickstart the skin’s own ceramide reserves into action. Refinery29’s deputy beauty director uses it as a facial moisturizer — and a hand cream — to banish dryness. “This is a no-frills moisturizer that does exactly what it says on the tin. It makes my skin soft and smooth without clogging my pores. Dry skin doesn’t stand a chance. I skip eye cream by taking it up to my eyes and I even put some on my lips throughout the day.” The formula doesn’t contain any fragrance, oil or silicone, making this a great choice for sensitive skin types.
CeraVe’s ceramide-centered skincare line is a godsend to anyone who struggles with dry skin or eczema. The moisturizing cream, a much-championed OG formulated by dermatologists, should be a staple in your beauty cabinet. A trio of ceramides, plus hyaluronic acid, forms a lightweight and protective balm around your skin barrier and serves a much-needed drink of water. The oil-free formula dries to a silky but matte finish, so you can apply makeup without any slipperiness. We recommend keeping a large tub of this around the house to keep your hands or any dry patches well hydrated.