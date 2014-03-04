Look, Ma, no hands! While this might be an impressive feat if we were riding a unicycle or winning a pie-eating contest, the phrase gets new meaning with the Céline fall '14 collection. Sleeves dominated the Paris Fashion Week runway — and we mean literally.
The majority of the looks were covered from shoulder to finger, sometimes wrapping hands entirely. It seems as though Phoebe Philo may be suggesting you ditch your gloves next fall and swap them for something just as warm and, well, already in the palm of your hand. We appreciate the unique approach, but we have to wonder how long is too long when it comes to sleeves. Models on the runway look cool while clutching handbags and cuffing their wrists with statement jewelry, but does this translate in real life? Won't too-long sleeves lead to clumsy hands or — worse — clothes that attract dirt like a Swiffer Duster?
Click on to see how the sleeves grew and grew as the Céline show played on.