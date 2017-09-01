Make These 8 Products A Priority ASAP

A signature beauty look gives you confidence from the inside out. It's the style that makes you feel — and look — your best. And it's what we at Refinery29 often dub a "power face." While everyone finds their power face in different ways, we tapped makeup artist Molly Stern to share her own definition. "I love looking like you just had a really hot and heavy makeout session," she says of a naturally flushed look. "Or that feeling like, I have a secret. It makes you feel sexy and strong."
To recreate the look at home (sans kissing), Stern laid out her essentials for us, from her go-to creamy blush to her favorite buildable COVERGIRL foundation. Read on, and tell us what your version of a power face is in the comments section below.