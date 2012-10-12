We realize a beach day isn't in the cards anytime soon (did anyone else get caught in that rainstorm yesterday?), but here us out: A jaunt up PCH is definitely worth the trip this Saturday. Why? Well, L.A.-based jewelry brand CCSkye will be hosting a beachside sample sale — no bikinis required!
Everyone from Olivia Palermo to Nicole Richie have been spotted in CCSkye designs, and it's easy to see why — with trend-driven pieces at affordable prices, the line is a no-brainer for any Tinseltown lady. So, expect an accessory-obsessed crowd tomorrow, considering both jewels and bags will be up for grabs. We'll be snatching up anything adorned with studs, and have our fingers crossed that the Victoria Wristlet (complete with turn-lock bracelet and gold chain), will make an appearance. Seriously, we've had our eye on that for months!
So, grab the SPF (it will still be sunny, after all), and hightail it to Malibu, this event is a real gem!
When: Saturday, October 13, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: 22809 PCH (at Sweetwater Canyon Drive), Penthouse Suite 200C; no phone.
Photo: Courtesy of CC Skye
