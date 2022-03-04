Lip Balm With SPF Is So Often Wrong, But This One’s Perfect

I’m not sure why brands have struggled to marry SPF and lip balm, because the skin of your lips is ultra-thin and needs to be protected too, so it feels like an easy and natural product to fall into place. But most of the lip balms with SPF I have tried take all the complaints about traditional sunscreen — chalky, white cast, stings, doesn’t settle in — and package all of them in a tiny tube. Somehow, the Cay Skin lip balm isn’t like that at all.