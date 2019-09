This New Face Product Is Like Gatorade For Your Skin

First, let me just state that my daily regime is generally pretty simple. By the time I get home from work, pour myself a glass of wine, cook dinner, change into sweatpants, pour another glass, and binge-watch 13 Reasons Why , I can only muster up enough energy for a 2-step routine (wash and moisturize). As you can probably guess, my skin often looks dull and bleh , like something you'd expect from someone with a vitamin D deficiency. But now that hibernation season is over, it's harder to blame that fact on the weather, and thus my hunt for a brightening elixir began. And I was surprised to find it in Caudalie's new Vinoperfect Essence.