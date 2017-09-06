"The girls got to choose their own names and put together their characters in a way. But it was up to us and the casting directors to know each girl and know what they could play into and pushing them that way. So with Kansas [Bowing, who plays Tara, below], everyone is always referring to how young she is and how sexual she is, so we asked her questions having to do with that, knowing it would make her uncomfortable. So we had a rough idea of the trigger questions, and then kind of just went from there. And we let it be really natural on the day. The goal was to get them clothed, and to get them to open up."